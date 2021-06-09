Parsons officially signs Cowboys contract

FRISCO, Tx. (WTAJ) – Former Penn State LB Micah Parsons officially signed his four-year rookie deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

The #Cowboys have signed first-round pick LB Micah Parsons to his fully guaranteed four-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2021

Road was never easy! So blessed to be apart of this organization for the next 4 ! Let’s work! 9/9 #demmboys #stixcity #cowboys https://t.co/uDozXCQ6Nk — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) June 9, 2021

Parsons and the Cowboys are in their mandatory, three-day mini-camps. This is the final week the players are with coaches before training camp

Parsons said he is now playing every linebacker spot on the field. While learning the Dallas defense, he is picking up the nuances of being a NFL player.

He said he is working hard every day, and hoping the early mistakes get out of his system before training camp.

“I would say the last two weeks have been a big transitional stage for me,” said Parsons. “Obviously, learning with more checks, being more vocal, playing a new position, actually multiple new positions has been pretty hectic for me. But I think, each and every day I’m picking up something and just going out there and making early mistakes that way, I’m creating a base and a ground, getting ready for camp. So, I got time to make mistakes early on, but everything has to be cleaned up pretty soon.”

The Cowboys will take on Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champs for Week 1 in Tampa.