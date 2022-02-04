February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

Rollerbladers move in unison at a Winter Olympics Culture Plaza in the western district of Shijingshan in Beijing on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. China has launched a locked-down Winter Olympics. The country where the coronavirus outbreak emerged two years ago is projecting its might on the most global of stages as Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the Games open Friday. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)

BEIJING (AP) — Many Chinese are filled with pride as the Beijing Olympics begin. It doesn’t matter that the city just held the Summer Games 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur population. Even though the Olympics are being held with strict COVID-19 prevention measures, there is still a festive air in the capital city.

