Ohio State suspends voluntary workouts after high number of COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, OH. (WCMH) — The Ohio State Department of Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts on campus following the results of its most recent COVID-19 testing of student-athletes. Seven teams’ workouts are affected by this pause: men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

The university is not sharing cumulative COVID-19 information publicly because it believes that could lead to the identification of specific individuals and compromise their medical privacy.

If a student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, they will self-isolate for at least 14 days and receive daily check-ups from the Department of Athletics medical staff.

Student-athletes living alone will isolate in their residence. If they have roommates, they will self-isolate in a designated room on campus.