Ohio State-Maryland football game canceled because of COVID-19

(AP) — The Big Ten football game between No. 3 Ohio State and host Maryland on Saturday has been canceled because of an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapins program.

The game will not be rescheduled.

Maryland has halted team-related activities after eight players tested positive for COVID-19 over the last seven days.

Due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities.



Our game vs. Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. https://t.co/fR75D1L1ob — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 11, 2020

The decision to cancel the game was made by Maryland athletic director Damon Evans and school president Darryll Pines based on recommendation from University health officials and following consultation with the Big Ten Conference.

Maryland played Penn State at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 7. Penn State Athletics recently released their COVID-19 testing results, but the results are only for the time period of Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

In that round of testing, there are six positive cases of COVID-19 out of 2,285 total tests. This testing is done on all Penn State student-athletes.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 10 days. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes a 14-day quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been determined to be close contacts of positive individuals, even if asymptomatic,” Penn State Athletics said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.