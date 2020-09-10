Ohio State football coach questions Big Ten’s decisions

(WTAJ) — The head coach of Ohio State football released a statement on Thursday deeming the communication and information from the Big Ten following the decision to postpone fall sports as “disappointing and often unclear.”
Head coach Ryan Day’s statement was released on Twitter, adding that the team “still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete for a national championship this fall.”
Day said that his players and their parents have asked questions that he does not have answers to, including wondering why other teams can play when teams in the Big Ten cannot.
Day noted how Duke and Notre Dame are playing this weekend, along with Clemson playing Wake Forest.