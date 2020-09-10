Ohio State football coach questions Big Ten’s decisions

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2019, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. Fields, a sophomore and the Buckeyes’ Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback, said online classes allow him to split his time between studying at home or relaxing with Netflix and the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, where besides football facilities there is a new lavish lounge for players that offers made-to-order meals, massage chairs, video games on big screens and a cryogenic chamber. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

(WTAJ) — The head coach of Ohio State football released a statement on Thursday deeming the communication and information from the Big Ten following the decision to postpone fall sports as “disappointing and often unclear.”

Head coach Ryan Day’s statement was released on Twitter, adding that the team “still have an opportunity to give our young men what they have worked so hard for: a chance to safely compete for a national championship this fall.”

Day said that his players and their parents have asked questions that he does not have answers to, including wondering why other teams can play when teams in the Big Ten cannot.

Day noted how Duke and Notre Dame are playing this weekend, along with Clemson playing Wake Forest.