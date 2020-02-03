Northwestern uses big second half to roll Lady Lions

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – The Penn State women’s basketball team led #23 Northwestern at the half, but the Wildcats out-scored the Lady Lions 29-7 in the third quarter en route to an 82-59 victory Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The Lady Lions welcomed back more than 40 alumni on Alumni Weekend, with a special halftime recognition of the 2000 Final Four team. This season marks the 20th anniversary of Penn State’s first trip to the Final Four.

Three Lady Lions finished in double figures as junior Kamaria McDaniel led the way with 16 points. Senior Siyeh Frazi