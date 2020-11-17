No starting QB selected for PSU machup vs Iowa

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford slides to avoid a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is currently the only football team in the Big Ten without a win this season. At 0-4, they look to take on Iowa (2-2) on Nov. 21 in an attempt to get a win on the board.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a year like this in the Big Ten since I’ve been here,” head coach James Franklin said.

In last week’s game against Nebraska where the Nittany Lions fell 30-23, Franklin said the story of the game was turnovers in the first half. “That’s been a similar challenge that we’ve had all year,” he said.

As of now, there is no starting quarterback for the game against Iowa on Nov. 21. The choice falls between Sean Clifford and Will Levis and the two will be evaluated this week. However, Clifford’s experience will be taken into account, according to Franklin.

“Will Levis came in and did some good things and gave us a spark,” Franklin said. He also noted that Levis has earned being part of the conversation.

Clifford was benched in last week’s game after he was sacked by Deontai Williams, who then recovered the ball and scored on a 26-yard return.

Franklin also did not announce his starters for the offensive line but acknowledged good performances from RT Caedan Wallace and RG Will Fries. Franklin said he could see Wallace continue to grow as long as he continued to develop the way the program thinks he will.

In terms of coronavirus setbacks, Franklin said that Penn State has had 39 false positives of COVID-19 over the course of the year, including individuals that tested for false positives multiple days in a row.

He said he believes that it is the highest mark in the Big Ten and they are currently trying to figure out why.

WHERE THEY STACK UP

RUSHING

Penn State: Devyn Ford 53 for 207 yds (51.8), 2 TD

Iowa: Tyler Goodson 63 for 375 yds (93.8), 5 TD

PASSING

Penn State: Sean Clifford 74-of-130, 896 yds (224.0), 9 TD/6 INT

Iowa: Spencer Petras 72-of-134, 759 yds (189.8), 3 TD/4 INT

RECEIVING

Penn State: Jahan Dotson 23 for 388 yds (97.0), 5 TD

Iowa: Sam LaPorta 14 for 133 yds (33.3)

DEFENSE

Penn State: Ellis Brooks 31 tkls, 4.5 TFL, 1.0 SK, 1 FF

Iowa: Daviyon Nixon 23 tkls, 7.0 TFL, 3.0 SK, 1 FF