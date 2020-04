Former Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos will be attending the NFL Draft – without walking out the door.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gross-Matos is one of 58 players who will participate in the virtual NFL Draft.

Fifty-eight prospects are confirmed to participate virtually in the 2020 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/qPGsp5uHDH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2020

Wide receiver KJ Hamler, defensive tackle Robert Windsor, linebackers Cam Brown and Jan Johnson, and defensive backs John Reid and Garrett Taylor also hope to hear their names called.