Yetur Gross-Matos drafted by Carolina Panthers in second round

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Yetur Gross-Matos has been drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday evening evening

Gross-Matos falls into the second round after most scouts had him going into the first round. For the second year in a row, a Penn State player does not go in the first round. The last Nittany Lion to be picked in the first round was Saquon Barkley in 2018. Matos is drafted at 38 overall.

During his time at Penn State, Yetur finished his three-year career with 18.5 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss. One of his best games this season were against Purdue, when he had 2 sacks and 2 tackles for loss. However, his best game came in the biggest game of the season, against Ohio State, when he netted 3.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

Yetur is still a raw prospect with a lot to prove to the NFL. While he is a dynamic pass rusher that has one of the quickest first steps in the NFL Draft, scouts question whether he will live up to his full potential.

Gross-Matos will have an opportunity to play on a team that is looking to return to the playoffs and a chance to be an immediate contributor. Matos is the first of what could be several Nittany Lion football players that get picked in this year’s NFL Draft.