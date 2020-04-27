Yetur Gross-Matos did not know he had a scholarship offer from Matt Rhule in high school

One Penn Stater drafted another on Friday.

State College native and former Penn State player Matt Rhule drafted defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos in the second round at No. 38 overall. Rhule is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, but he has served as the head coach at Temple and Baylor prior to making the leap to the NFL.

Rhule apparently offered Gross-Matos a scholarship when he was the coach at Temple. Obviously, Gross-Matos joined Penn State instead.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear more from both Gross-Matos and Rhule.