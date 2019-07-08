World Cup win hopes to keep momentum in women’s soccer growth

Penn State women’s soccer saw two former players take home a World Cup championship Sunday.

Former Nittany Lions Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher helped the United States defeated the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday in the World Cup Final.

Penn State women’s soccer hosted a watch party at Panzer Stadium – home to the PSU Lacrosse teams – to bring some World Cup Buzz to Happy Valley.

Watch the video above to hear from Penn State women’s soccer coach Erica Dambach as she talks about the growth of women’s soccer after team USA’s win.