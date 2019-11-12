Women’s Soccer in NCAA Tournament, to host First Round

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – For the 25th consecutive year, Penn State Women’s Soccer is in the postseason.

The Nittany Lions earned the number four overall seed in their region after beating Michigan 2-1 in OT Sunday to win the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State will host Stony Brook Friday night at Jeffrey Field at 6 pm. In 2017, the Nittany Lions defeated Stony Brook 7-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.



The winner of the first round game between Penn State and Stony Brook will face the winner of Arizona and TCU in the next round of the NCAA Tournament.