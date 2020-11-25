Winless Penn State looks for a victory against Michigan

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — As Penn State enters week six without a win under their belt, they prepare for their faceoff against Michigan (2-3) by focusing on “getting better today.”

In 2019, Penn State came out with the win 28-21. However, the dynamic this year is vastly different.

“This has been a tough year, taking football out of it,” head coach James Franklin said.

Last week, Michigan went into triple overtime against Rutgers before winning 48-42. As Penn State prepares for the game, Franklin emphasizes the need to protect the football, acknowledging that turnovers are a problem for both Sean Clifford and Will Levis.

In terms of which quarterback showdown to expect: Franklin plans to utilize both Clifford and Levis while Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is keeping his cards close to his chest. It will come down to either junior Joe Milton or sophomore Cade McNamara.

“We have to protect the football on offense,” Franklin emphasized. “They [Michigan] run a multiple defense scheme. They always have.”

