Why an NFL team should pick up John Reid

He might be smaller in stature, but he has a big brain.

Former Penn State cornerback already had a comeback in more ways than one. He returned after missing the entire 2017 season with a knee injury. He has admitted he missed some tackles in the 2018 season before finishing strong. According to his position coach Terry Smith, he led the team in missed tackle percentage in 2019 (fewest missed tackles per opportunity, not most).

You’ve heard him talk about his love for computers and World of Warcraft. Now he will pursue his football dreams hoping to be picked in next week’s NFL draft.

Reid majored in Data Sciences and has his degree in hand.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear why NFL teams should pick Reid – from his cornerbacks coach Smith.