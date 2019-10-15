White wins Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Breaking News
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Kendall White will go down as one of the best to ever suit up for Penn State Women’s Volleyball.

The All-American libero earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after averaging better than four digs a set in the Nittany Lions two wins this weekend.

The two-time All-American libero now has 1,716 digs in her career, putting her second on the program’s all-time list. She needed just two digs Friday to pass Kim Kumfer (1989-92) and now needs 242 to pass Kaleena Walters’ record set from 2002-05.

It is the first Defensive Player of the Week award of the season for White and the sixth of her career. She needs just one more to tie Katie Slay (2010-13) for the most in program history.

