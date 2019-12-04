White leads postseason honors as defensive player of the year – again

Penn State volleyball senior Kendall White will leave behind a lasting legacy and a long list of awards.

White earned Big Ten defensive player of the year honors Wednesday for the second-straight year.

Back-to-back! @kbaby1010 is the @B1GVolleyball Defensive Player of the Year for the second-straight season!



Also, that's three straight years Penn State has won the award! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/rzcaN3jgnQ — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) December 4, 2019

White leads a list of four total players earning All-Big Ten honors. White, Jonni Parker and Kaitlyn Hord earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors. Setter Gabby Blossom landed on the All-Big Ten second team.

Head coach Russ Rose was named coach of the year voted by the league’s coaches. Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield won coach of the year voted by the league’s media members.