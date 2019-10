UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Kendall White moved one step closer to history Saturday night.

The senior libero moved to second on the all-time digs list at Penn State, and now just sits two shy of breaking the school record.

The No. 5 Nittany Lions made quick work of the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday night at Rec Hall as sophomore Jonni Parker recorded a team-high eight kills.