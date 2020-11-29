Wheeler helps Ferry get first win at Penn State, topping VMI

Nittany Nation

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 18 points and Penn State used a 17-3 run early in the second half  to break away for an 86-65 win over VMI in Jim Ferry’s first game as the Nittany Lions coach.

Ferry, a veteran coach who was an assistant the past four years, replaced Pat Chambers on Oct. 21 when Chambers resigned following a school investigation into inappropriate conduct.

Penn State trailed 45-44 with 15:26 to play. The Nittany Lions reeled off nine points before a Kamdyn Curfman 3, then scored eight more. Greg Parham led the Keydets with 21 points.

