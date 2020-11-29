Wheeler helps Ferry get first win at Penn State, topping VMI

Penn State’s Jamari Wheeler (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Jamari Wheeler scored a career-high 18 points and Penn State used a 17-3 run early in the second half to break away for an 86-65 win over VMI in Jim Ferry’s first game as the Nittany Lions coach.

Ferry, a veteran coach who was an assistant the past four years, replaced Pat Chambers on Oct. 21 when Chambers resigned following a school investigation into inappropriate conduct.

Penn State trailed 45-44 with 15:26 to play. The Nittany Lions reeled off nine points before a Kamdyn Curfman 3, then scored eight more. Greg Parham led the Keydets with 21 points.