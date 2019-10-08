“We feel we have one of the best defensive units in the country” – Micah Parsons on Penn State defense

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Micah Parsons came on the scene as a freshman, and is already making his case to be one of the best linebackers in not only the conference but the country as well.

Today was Micah’s first media day availability, since Penn State does not allow freshman to do in-season interviews.

Micah talked about how confident the defense is right now, how the defensive line makes it easier for him as a linebacker, and the battle of two of the top scoring defenses in the country between Iowa and Penn State.