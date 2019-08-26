Walks with Winston: Carolyn Kieger

Interviews can be boring. So we added a cute dog.

Penn State women’s basketball has a new coach entering the 2019-2020 season. Carolyn Kieger takes over the program after coaching at Marquette for the last five seasons.

Keiger grew up in Roseville, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis. She was a middle child in a house of seven siblings.

Maybe the best way to meet Penn State’s new women’s basketball coach is to take Sports Director Peter Terpstra’s dog on a walk.

You can meet Kieger – and Winston the dog – in the interview segment above.