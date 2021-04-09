Vaccinations could help fans pack stadiums in the fall

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Remember the good old days?

You remember the days when you could pack like sardines into a stadium, scream into a neighbors ear, and cheer on your favorite team?

As folks chase COVID-19 vaccinations nationwide, you can hope to see more fans in the stands at college athletic events in the fall.

In the Big Ten, Rutgers announced a requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine for students to return to in-person classes. Penn State has not announced a requirement like that.

Coach James Franklin weighed in on the idea of requiring a vaccine for students to return:

“Take Beaver Stadium and show flashes of Beaver Stadium. If we want to get back to this as soon as we possibly can, this is a step that we can take that will help. That’s not only in Beaver Stadium, but that is in Philadelphia, in Pittsburgh and Heinz Field and all of these different places,” Franklin said.

“If we want to get back to somewhat of a normal routine, to be able to enjoy our professional sports or college athletics, this could help.”

