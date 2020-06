He was a walk-on linebacker at Penn State and now he will continue his career at a nearby university.

Former Tyrone standout football player Denver Light announced he will transfer to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Light redshirted at Penn State in 2019. He will play linebacker at IUP.

He earned all-state honors twice while playing for the Golden Eagles. He played a variety of positions at Tyrone including quarterback on offense.