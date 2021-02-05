Ty Howle promoted as Nittany Lions Tight Ends Coach

Penn State head coach James Franklin watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State head coach James Franklin announced the hiring of Ty Howle as the program’s tight ends coach. Howle served as an offensive analyst for the Nittany Lions in 2020.

In addition to the hiring of Howle, Franklin announced Terry Smith as associate head coach and Taylor Stubblefield as offensive recruiting coordinator.

“We are excited to have Ty represent his alma mater and serve as our tight ends coach,” said Franklin. “I have known Ty since I first started at Penn State when he worked with our recruiting department. Since then, I followed his career and watched him grow into an impressive coach and tremendous leader of young men. As the son of a high school football coach, Ty’s passion for teaching the game is unmatched. In addition, he wears his pride for this University on his chest each day. His contributions as a member of the 2012 team and as a captain in 2013 will long be remembered by Penn State fans. He was a great addition to our staff as an offensive analyst and I look forward to watching him thrive in this new role.”

“I am excited and honored to be the tight ends coach at my alma mater,” said Howle. “I want to thank Coach Franklin for giving me this opportunity to develop the tremendous young men in this program. Penn State University means the world to my family and me. The pride I have for the University, this team, my lettermen brothers and the greatest fans in the world is unrivaled. I’m thankful for everyone who helped me get to this point and I’m excited to be home at Penn State.”

Howle was a two-year starter at Penn State and a four-year letterwinner on the offensive line from 2009-13. He started at center and left guard and was also a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. The 2013 team captain closed his career by receiving the Maginnis Memorial Award, given to the most outstanding senior offensive lineman. He appeared in 47 career games for the Nittany Lions, making 13 starts.

Prior to his return to Happy Valley, Howle spent four seasons at Western Illinois. He was hired by then-WIU head coach and former Penn State quarterbacks coach Charlie Fisher to coach the offensive line in 2016. After adding recruiting coordinator to his title in 2017, Howle was elevated to assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2018.

During the 2018 season, Howle was the play-caller for a WIU offense which ranked 21st nationally in passing offense. He developed the youngest offensive line in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC), which allowed just 20 sacks in 409 passing attempts.

In 2017, Western Illinois’ offensive line led the Missouri Valley Conference in fewest sacks allowed per passing attempt (16 total out of 408 attempts), paving the way for an FCS Playoffs appearance for the Leathernecks. Howle tutored Jacob Judd, who earned All-American laurels in 2017 and was a two-time all-conference selection. Offensive tackle Josh Baldus also earned All-MVC honors twice in 2016 and 2017. Judd and Baldus were part of a 2016 offensive line that helped the offense rank 17th nationally in passing and 12th in time of possession.

Howle spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons at North Carolina State as a graduate assistant with the offensive line, working with current Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada. NC State had one of the more balanced offenses in the country in 2014, as the Wolfpack averaged 204.5 yards rushing and 204.0 yards passing. Howle played a role in helping the NC State offensive line decrease its tackles for loss and sacks allowed, going from 102 TFLs and 36 sacks in 2013, to 59 TFLs and 29 sacks in 2014.

Howle earned a bachelor’s degree from Penn State in kinesiology in 2013. He earned his master’s degree from NC State in liberal studies in 2015. He and his wife, Karen, have twin boys, Walker and Blake.