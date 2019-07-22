Two PSU Linebackers land on Butkus Award Watch List

Two Penn State linebackers landed on another preseason award watch list Monday.

Penn State senior Cam Brown and sophomore Micah Parsons are now two of 51 linebackers on the Butkus Award preseason watch list announced Monday.

Parsons is also on the Bednarik Award preseason watch list for the nation’s top defensive player. He led Penn State in tackles as a true freshman last season.

You can find a complete list of Penn State players on preseason award watch lists below:

WR KJ Hamler – Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award

DE Yetur Gross-Matos: Bednarik Award

LB Micah Parsons: Butkus Award, Bednarik Award

LB Cam Brown: Butkus Award

C Michael Menet: Rimington Trophy

TE Pat Freiermuth: Mackey Award