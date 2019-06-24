Two Penn State football players cited for January fight

State College police cited two Penn State football players Monday for their roles in a fight outside of a Penn State fraternity.

Police cited junior defensive back Tariq Castro-Fields and redshirt freshman wide receiver Henry Fessler for disorderly conduct. Police said they were able to identify Castro-Fields and Fessler on a video of the a fight at the Delta Chi Fraternity at 1:45 a.m. on January 27.

You can see video of the incident courtesy of our media partner the Centre Daily Times here.

Castro-Fields played in all 13 games for Penn State last season. He finished with 32 total tackles, 21 of them solo, and seven pass deflections.

Fessler wrapped up his redshirt season in 2018 and has not seen any playing time yet for Penn State.