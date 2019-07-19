Two more Nittany Lions added to award watch lists

Two more Penn State football players landed on preseason watch lists for two different awards Friday.

Penn State sophomore tight end Pat Freiermuth and junior center Michael Menet earned some preseason praise.

Freiermuth is now on the Mackey Award preseason watch list for top tight end in the country. Freiermuth finished as a freshman All-American in 2018.

Menet is on the Rimington Trophy watch list for the nation’s best center. He enters his second season starting at center.

You can find a list of Penn State players on preseason watch lists below:

WR KJ Hamler – Maxwell Award, Biletnikoff Award

DE Yetur Gross-Matos: Bednarik Award

LB Micah Parsons: Bednarik Award

C Michael Menet: Rimington Trophy

TE Pat Freiermuth: Mackey Award