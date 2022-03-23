UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three Penn State wrestlers are finalist for the Dan Hodge Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top wrestler.

Senior Roman Bravo-Young, senior Nick Lee, and sophomore Carter Starocci are the three finalists.

Bravo-Young is a two-time finalist for the award.

All three won individual National Championships and the team title, the 10th in program history.

Head coach Cael Sanderson has coached five award winners, and won the award three times himself. Sanderson is one of five wrestlers who have won the award multiple times.

Former Nittany Lions Zain Retherford and David Taylor were the other, both of whom were coached by Sanderson.

Voting is open to the public. Click here to vote.