Trio of four-star defensive players commit to Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fireworks on the Fourth of July in the Nittany Lion recruiting world, as a trio of four-star rated defensive players announced their commitment to Penn State.
Defensive linemen Zane Durant from Orlando and Kaleb Artis from Queens, as well as defensive end Tyreese Frearby from Pittsburgh are the newest additions to James Franklin’s elite 2022 recruiting class.
Durant announced his decision Sunday morning on Instagram live.
Artis is is the no. 2 prospect in New York, while Frearby is considered one of the top defensive players in PA and the no. 1 recruit in Pittsburgh’s City League.
Independence Day marks two months until the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season, on September 4 at Wisconsin at noon.
