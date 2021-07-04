Trio of four-star defensive players commit to Penn State

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 2016, file photo, The Penn State Marching Band plays on the field before an NCAA college football game between Ohio State and Penn State in State College, Pa. A day short of exactly one year since the victory against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have another white out scheduled and another Big Ten power visiting for a nationally televised game. The difference this time is it will be no upset if No. 2 Penn State beats No. 19 Michigan on Saturday night. (AP Photo/Chris Knight, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fireworks on the Fourth of July in the Nittany Lion recruiting world, as a trio of four-star rated defensive players announced their commitment to Penn State.

Defensive linemen Zane Durant from Orlando and Kaleb Artis from Queens, as well as defensive end Tyreese Frearby from Pittsburgh are the newest additions to James Franklin’s elite 2022 recruiting class.

I wanna start of by saying thank you to all who offered and showed me any interest and I want to say thank you to the man above, none of this would’ve been possible without GOD by my side as well as my parents, family, friends, and all others who showed much support. Respect it🦍 pic.twitter.com/4iRPe5EeGQ — kaleb Artis (@KalebArtis2022) July 5, 2021

Durant announced his decision Sunday morning on Instagram live.

Artis is is the no. 2 prospect in New York, while Frearby is considered one of the top defensive players in PA and the no. 1 recruit in Pittsburgh’s City League.

Independence Day marks two months until the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season, on September 4 at Wisconsin at noon.

