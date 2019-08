Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley made some throws and made some mistakes.

Welcome to the NFL.

McSorley completed nine of his 22 passes for 85 yards. He had one interception and no touchdowns.

He also had three rushes for 16 yards.

McSorley seemed to connect with Miles Boykin for a touchdown right before half, but it was called back on a penalty.

The Ravens won the game 29-0.