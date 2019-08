BALTIMORE, Md. (WTAJ) — Midway through Penn State’s season opener, the Baltimore Ravens announced former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley made the 53-man roster.

QB Trace McSorley is on the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/dyKUiUjerm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 31, 2019

McSorley is named one of the quarterbacks that will back-up the starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens will open their season against the Miami Dolphins on September 8.