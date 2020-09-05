Trace McSorley, Cam Brown, Dan Chisena among former PSU players to make active roster

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It is the day players either dream for or have nightmares about. Today is the official day where teams in the NFL finalize their regular season rosters.
One of Penn State’s best quarterbacks in history, Trace McSorley, has once again made the active roster for the Baltimore Ravens this season. He also made the active roster last season as their third-string quarterback.
Another late round pick, in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cam Brown also made his active roster for the New York Giants. Brown was selected in the sixth round by the Giants, 183rd overall.
Former Penn State offensive lineman John Bates also has made his final roster with the Buffalo Bills. He played for Penn State from 2015-2018. In the 2018 season, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors by the league’s coaches and media.
Former Penn State punter Blake Gillikin has also made the active roster, for the New Orleans Saints. He will backup Saints starting punter Thomas Morestead after signing an undrafted free agent deal back in April.
John Reid, drafted in the fifth round by the Houston Texans, appears to have made the final 53 roster after not appearing on their roster cuts.
Former Penn State receiver and special teams standout Dan Chisena has made the roster for the Minnesota Vikings. He was a long shot to make it but impressed the coaches enough to make the final roster.
As we also reported, Altoona native Kevin Givens has made the 49ers active roster after going undrafted in 2019.
Saquon Barkley (Giants), Miles Sanders (Eagles), Yetur Gross-Matos (Panthers), Chris Godwin (Buccaneers), Amani Oruwariye (Lions), Mike Gesicki (Dolphins) and KJ Hamler (Broncos) were no-brainers to make their respective rosters. DaeSean Hamilton (Broncos), Conner McGovern (Cowboys), Troy Apke (Washington Football Team) all made their rosters as well.
We will continue to update this list as more teams finalize their rosters over the next 24 hours.