UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – For the last two seasons, the no. 14 to no. 5 connection between quarterback Sean Clifford and receiver Jahan Dotson was strong, as the pair lead the team both years in yards. The no. 14 to no. 5 connection could continue this season, this time to Mitchell Tinsley, a transfer portal receiver from Western Kentucky.

At Western Kentucky, Tinsley was eighth in the country in receiving yards and fifth in the nation in touchdowns.



“His maturity stands out,” said James Franklin, Penn State head football coach. “He’s refined in terms of how to run routes. Very consistent catching the ball. He’s steady Eddie. He’s what you’d expect from a veteran who was in the top ten in receiving yards in the country.”

Establishing a relationship between quarterback and new receiver is key, which is aided by the fact Clifford and Tinsley are roommates.



“He’s electric. He’s a workhorse,” said Clifford. “Always working, always catching jugs, always doing extra. And he’s my roommate as well, so he’s always in my ear, talking football. So, we have a really good relationship. He’s going to be really special this year.”

Clifford made sure to add that Tinsley is a “great” roommate.



Fans will see Tinsley in action next Saturday in the Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium.

