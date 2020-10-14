Three positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in PSU student-athletes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the latest round of COVID-19 testing, Penn State athletics reported three positive test results for student-athletes.

This testing is from the period of Oct. 3-9. Five results are still pending.

This data also includes numbers from the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing protocol for the football team.

All student-athletes that tested positive will be placed in isolation for 10 days. Penn State Athletics released the following statement: