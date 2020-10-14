Three positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in PSU student-athletes

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the latest round of COVID-19 testing, Penn State athletics reported three positive test results for student-athletes.
This testing is from the period of Oct. 3-9. Five results are still pending.
This data also includes numbers from the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing protocol for the football team.
All student-athletes that tested positive will be placed in isolation for 10 days. Penn State Athletics released the following statement:
The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been assigned to isolation for 10 days. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes a 14-day quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been determined to be close contacts of positive individuals, even if asymptomatic.
We expect our student-athletes and staff to follow University requirements and guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups.Penn State Athletics