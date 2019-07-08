Three Penn State players to attend Big Ten Media Days in Chicago

Three senior football players will trip to Chicago with coach James Franklin to represent Penn State at Big Ten Media Days.

The Big Ten announced Monday linebacker Cam Brown, punter Blake Gillikin and cornerback John Reid will be Penn State’s attendees leading into the 2019 football season.

The three players will serve as ambassadors of Penn State for the event on July 18 and 19 held at the Hilton Chicago hotel.

You can find a full list of student-athlete attendees below:

EAST DIVISION



INDIANA

Coy Cronk, Sr., OL

Reakwon Jones, Sr., LB

Nick Westbrook, Sr., WR



MARYLAND

Antoine Brooks Jr., Sr., DB*

Tino Ellis, Sr., DB*

Anthony McFarland Jr., So., RB*

MICHIGAN

Ben Bredeson, Sr., OG*

Jordan Glasgow, Sr., LB

Khaleke Hudson, Sr., LB*

MICHIGAN STATE

Joe Bachie, Sr., LB*

Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE* (2018 Big Ten Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year)

Raequan Williams, Sr., DT*



OHIO STATE

Jonathon Cooper, Sr., DE*

Jordan Fuller, Sr., S*

K.J. Hill, Sr., WR*

PENN STATE

Cam Brown, Sr., LB

Blake Gillikin, Sr., P

John Reid, Sr., CB*

RUTGERS

Tyshon Fogg, Jr., LB

Tyreek Maddox-WIlliams, Jr., LB

Zach Venesky, Sr., OL



WEST DIVISION

ILLINOIS

Reggie Corbin, Sr., RB*

Nate Hobbs, Jr., CB

Alex Palczewski, Jr., OT*

IOWA

Michael Ojemudia, Sr., DB

Nate Stanley, Sr., QB

Toren Young, Jr., RB

MINNESOTA

Carter Coughlin, Sr., DL*

Mohamed Ibrahim, So., RB*

Tyler Johnson, Sr., WR*

Casey O’Brien, So., H#

NEBRASKA

Mohamed Barry, Sr., LB*

Khalil Davis, Sr., DL*

Adrian Martinez, So., QB*

NORTHWESTERN

Paddy Fisher, Jr., LB*

Joe Gaziano, Sr., DE*

Jared Thomas, Sr., C



PURDUE

Markus Bailey, Sr., LB*

Rondale Moore, So., WR* (2018 Big Ten Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year and Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year)

Lorenzo Neal, Sr., DT*

WISCONSIN

Tyler Biadasz, Jr., C*

Chris Orr, Sr., LB

Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB* (2018 Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year)

* – indicates 2018 all-conference selections and honorable mentions

# – indicates Student Speaker at Kickoff Luncheon