Three Penn State players named to preseason award watch lists

The preseason hype has already started for some Penn State football players.

Three players landed on different award preseason watch lists Monday.

Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler earned a spot on the Maxwell Award watch list. The award goes to the country’s best overall player.

Hamler enters his sophomore season for Penn State. He finished as a freshman All-American kick returner and had 42 catches for 754 yards and six touchdowns (one rushing).

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos and linebacker Micah Parsons both landed on the Bednarik Award preseason watch list Monday as well. This award goes go the best defensive player in the country.

Junior-to-be Gross-Matos earned first team All-Big Ten honors and finished with eight sacks in 2018. Parsons led the team in tackles with 83 as a true freshman in 2018.