Thirteen COVID-19 cases reported for Penn State athletics

This is Old Main on the Penn State University campus Friday, Nov 28, 2014 in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar )

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is reporting 13 positive COVID-19 cases for its student-athletes.

The university tested 1,304 athletes total. Three test results are still pending.

This data includes the data from the Big Ten’s daily antigen testing protocol that started on Sept. 30.

All student-athletes that tested positive will be placed in isolation for 10 days. Penn State Athletics released the following statement: