UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Age and experience are two of the things you can’t teach on the football field, but Sean Clifford has both for the Nittany Lions.

The redshirt senior plus quarterback is the oldest quarterback on a Big Ten roster this season. He will turn 24 over the summer.

Clifford is experienced, confident, and surrounded by talented receivers and coaches, as he settles into his second season under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

But, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Entering the 2021 season, a huge theme for the Cincinnati-native was taking better care of the ball. In 2020, he threw nine picks in as many games. But in 2021, just eight picks in 13 games.



He also had a carousel of offensive coordinators. The 2022 season will be the first time he has more than one season under a coordinator.

Yurcich says, so far in spring practice, Clifford is getting even more comfortable in the system.

“Just the fluidity of getting through the progressions and being able to anticipate,” said Yurcich. “It’s RPO’s, he’s more well-versed in the system in the second year. You can see that. I think he feels that. So, it’s probably not one thing, it’s probably everything right now, just more of a comfort zone with how I call it, what we’re looking for.”

Spring practices lead up to the Blue-White Game on April 23.