BELGRADE, Serbia (WTAJ) — Former Penn State wrestler David Taylor beat Iran’s Hassan Aliazam Yazdani Charati in the men’s freestyle 86 kg wrestling final at the Wrestling World Championships.

Taylor, a two-time NCAA Champion and gold medalist, beat Charati 7-1 for his second World Championship.



Charati and Taylor are longtime rivals. Taylor beat Charati in Tokyo for the gold medal, the first Nittany Lion wrestler to win gold. Charati won the 2021 World Championship in Oslo.

Taylor’s first World Championship came in 2018.