Sutherland explains why he kept letter

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State safety Jonathan Sutherland still has the infamous letter sent to him last fall.

The man, Dave Petersen, called out Sutherland for his “awful hair,” and went on to say he and his wife “…miss the clean cut young men and women from those days.”

When asked last week why he still has the letter, Sutherland explained how each time he looks at it, it reminds him of the good and bad that came out of that situation.

“Honestly, when I first read the letter, it was upsetting and everything, but I feel like just having it as a reminder of all the support that I had behind my back and how much we as a society need to progress in the right direction,” Sutherland said.