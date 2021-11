Penn State place kicker Jordan Stout (98) kicks off against Illinois during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Jordan Stout was named one of ten semifinalist of the Ray Guy award given to the nation’s best punter.

Stout ranks tenth in the nation in average punt length and is one of four players handling kickoffs, field goals and punts.

