Stout mindset leads to success on more than just punting

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA. (WTAJ) – If you ever meet Penn State punter Jordan Stout, you will likely find him with a smile on his face.

The Virginia Tech transfer impressed fans and teammates with his booming kickoffs in 2019, but now he’s being asked to fill some big shoes. Punter Blake Gilliken is off to the NFL (Saints), and Stout will add punting to his list of duties, however it’s one ability that makes him an even more dangerous weapon.

Field goal kicking. Yes, Penn State has a solid kicker in Jake Pinegar (only one missed kick in 2019), but Stout makes his mark in distance. Last year against Pitt, Stout set a school-record with a 57 yard field goal, catching the eye of his teammates and kicker buddy Jake Pinegar.