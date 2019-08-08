Sorting through Penn State’s bunches of backs

It did not start with Saquon, but you have seen a number of talented running backs come to Penn State with recent years.

Both Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders are now playing in the NFL. That leaves expected starter Ricky Slade, Journey Brown and two freshmen Noah Cain and Devyn Ford to fight for playing time in the 2019 season.

All four of those backs – Slade, Brown, Cain and Ford – are within two years of eligibility at the moment.

Watch the video above to hear how coach Franklin plans on dealing with a position group that seems to be bursting with talent.