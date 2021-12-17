Smith declares for NFL Draft, will not play in Outback Bowl

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith (12) celebrates with fans following the 28-20 victory over Auburn after an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State junior linebacker Brandon Smith announced on Twitter that he will forgo his senior season and will not play in the upcoming Outback Bowl.

Smith was second on the team in total tackles at 81. He finished the season with five pass break ups, three quarterback hurries, two sacks, and forced a fumble.

He was named a third-team All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media.

In September, Smith was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Auburn.

Smith is the first Nittany Lion to announce he will not play in this year’s bowl.

