Small stature not an issue for WR Washington

STATE COLLEGE, PA – DECEMBER 12: Parker Washington #3 of the Penn State Nittany Lions scores a touchdown against Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Beaver Stadium on December 12, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Nittany Lions are bringing back their two leading receivers from last season, senior Jahan Dotson and sophomore Parker Washington.



Last year was a breakout year for the true freshman Washington. He came onto the scene and finished second on the team in receiving yards (489,) receiving average (13.6) and second overall in touchdowns for the Nittany Lions (6.)

Both Washington and Dotson are smaller receivers, both listed under six feet tall.



Regarding his smaller receivers, head coach James Franklin said on media day, “Elite ball skills make you bigger and faster than you are.”



Washington said being undersized forces him to play with a chip on his shoulder.

“You have pride every day, knowing that you might be a little smaller than other guys,” said Washington. “But that just pushes me to make more plays.”

“He’s quick, he’s fast, he catches the ball like crazy,” said Taylor Stubblefield, the Penn State wide receivers coach. “In spring, he got a lot put on his plate. He had a lot of reps and a lot of responsibility in terms of making some plays. So, this fall camp, be smart, he’s gotta be smart, he’s got to go hard and his level of play has to increase. And so, we’re challenging him use his voice more, to go and attack plays and be a little bit more of a vocal leader, so in some regards, expectations for him.”

Last season, Penn State was ranked 40th in total passing offense per game, at 256 yards a game, finishing fourth in the Big Ten behind Purdue, Maryland, and Ohio State.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.