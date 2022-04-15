UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – After a terrible 2021 season on the ground, the Nittany Lions had to rebuild the run game, which starts up front with the big bodies on the offensive line.

However, James Franklin has said all spring they are undermanned at that position.



Players are being shuffled across the line and even brought in from other position groups in an attempt to fully stock the line.

This week at practice, Franklin said creativity is key in making sure the shuffling of offensive linemen does not impact the development of other position groups.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job of being creative,” said Franklin. “What you really have to be careful of is that it doesn’t limit the development of a bunch of other positions. When one position is really challenged from a depth perspective, it makes it really hard to practice the way you want to practice, and then other units and other positions get impacted by it. But, I think we’ve managed it pretty good, Obviously, the guys who have missed reps, we prefer that they didn’t. There’s also some guys that we’re going to depend on who are going to get here over the summer.”

Spring practice leads up to the Blue-White Game, which is Saturday, April 23. We will have full coverage of the game and festivities right here on WTAJ.