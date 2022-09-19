UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A pair of Penn State players are taking home some hardware after the Nittany Lions 42-12 win over Auburn on Saturday. For the second straight week Nick Singleton was named the Big Ten Freshmen Of The Week and safety Ji’Ayir Brown was named the Big Ten Defensive Player Of The Week.

Singleton rushed for 124 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns. Singleton is the first Nittany Lion to be named the Big Ten Freshmen Of The Week in back to back weeks since Saquon Barkley in 2015.

Brown recorded five tackles, an interception, his first career sack, and forced a fumble to lead a defense that forced four turnovers and held Auburn to 12 points. This is the second time in Brown’s career taking home the Defensive Player Of The Week award.