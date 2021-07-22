Fireworks go off over Beaver Stadium as the Penn State football teams takes the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Single-game tickets for Penn State football will go on sale Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. according to an announcement by Penn State athletics.

Nittany Lion Club members will have an exclusive single-game presale starting July 27 at 9 a.m. Penn State also announced that the White Out Game will be held Sept. 18 against Auburn.

Single-game tickets will start at $35 per person. You can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-NITTANY on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advance parking can be purchased Aug. 5 as well; general parking purchased in advance is $40 per car while paying to park upon arrival is $60. Penn State Athletics is encouraging fans to buy parking passes in advance to assist with smoother traffic and parking operations.

The Overnight RV Lot is sold out for the 2021 season. Any fans without an RV permit for stadium lots will be directed to park on the Grange Fairgrounds (149 Homan Lane, Centre Hall).

2021 PSU FOOTBALL GAME THEMES

Sept. 11: 107k Family Reunion vs Ball State

107k Family Reunion vs Ball State Sept. 18: White Out Game vs Auburn

White Out Game vs Auburn Sept. 25: State of Excellence, THON vs Villanova

State of Excellence, THON vs Villanova Oct. 2: Penn State Stripe Out vs Indiana

Penn State Stripe Out vs Indiana Oct. 23: Homecoming, Generation of Greatness vs Illinois

Homecoming, Generation of Greatness vs Illinois Nov. 13: Student Section White Out vs Michigan

Student Section White Out vs Michigan Nov. 21: Senior Day, Military Appreciation Day vs Rutgers

Penn State will kick off the season against Wisconsin Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. on FOX. Additional information about single-game tickets can be found on Penn State’s website.