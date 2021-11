ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) - With survey crews in the field over the past few weeks, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is offering a look ahead for the State Route 120 Connector project.

Although no construction activity is currently taking place, area residents and drivers may see archeologic staff and survey crews in the field as project design activities continue. Current work will help the design staff plot the right of way, identify natural and historic resources, and fine-tune potential roadway alignments.