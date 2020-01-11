Short-handed Penn State wrestling holds off Illinois Friday night

Penn State wrestling was without three expected starters, but the Nittany Lions still got the win Friday night.

The Nittany Lions rallied to take down the Illini 22-16.

Missing from Penn State’s lineup would be former national champ Vincenzo Joseph, all-American Roman Bravo-Young and expected starter Brady Berge. Berge is still healing from an injury at the Under-23 World Championships in October.

Shakur Rasheed made his season debut after recovering from a knee injury. He defeated Matt Wroblewski 3-0 wrestling at 197 pounds.

According to the Penn State radio broadcast, Joseph and Bravo-Young are both expected to be back for Penn State’s dual against Wisconsin Sunday.

