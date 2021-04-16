Seth Lundy announces return to Penn State basketball

Penn State forward Seth Lundy (1) shoos between Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) and forward Aaron Wheeler (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Another Penn State basketball player will return to the team after entering the transfer portal.

Penn State guard Seth Lundy announced he will stay a Nittany Lion Friday:

Lundy is the latest Penn State player to make a decision on returning or leaving the school. A number of players have decided to leave the program after Jim Ferry was not retained as head coach. Top scorer Myreon Jones will transfer to Florida. Starting guard and excellent defender Jamari Wheeler will head to a Big Ten rival. Big man Trent Buttrick announced he will head to UMass.

Trent Buttrick had a solid last season at Penn State. Now he will finish it out at UMass. https://t.co/tQWtKJnhbT — Peter Terpstra (@PeetaTerpstra) April 7, 2021

Micah Schrewsberry is the new Penn State basketball coach and Ferry will be the new head coach at the University of Maryland – Baltimore County. Schrewsberry will retain some of the Penn State roster including guards Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread. Izaiah Brockington will return to Penn State along with Lundy.

Schrewsberry can look to fill any roster holes with players from the transfer portal. The numbers of players in the portal have exploded and are expected to rise after the NCAA decided to drop its requirement of transfer players sitting out a season. Sessoms (Binghamton) and Brockington (St. Bonaventure) both previously transferred to Penn State.

The team will now await the decision from senior leader John Harrar who is reported in the transfer portal.